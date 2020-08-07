Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto Public Health criticizes the city's public school reopening plan
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 7, 2020 10:58 am EDT
A empty classroom is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Toronto Public Health is calling on the city’s public school board to implement smaller class sizes in its reopening plan.
In a letter to the Toronto District School Board, the public health body says it’s concerned about the risk of COVID-19 spreading if class sizes aren’t reduced.
It also says smaller class sizes are particularly important from kindergarten to Grade 3, where masks aren’t mandatory and physical distancing will be vital.
The health authority says teachers would be able to better control classes and prevent crowding in hallways if class sizes are reduced.
Ontario’s school re-opening plan does not include the reduction of class sizes for students from kindergarten to Grade 8.
Premier Doug Ford has faced criticism over the government’s plan, which opponents have described as underfunded and unsafe.
