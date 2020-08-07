Loading articles...

Toronto Public Health criticizes the city's public school reopening plan

A empty classroom is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Toronto Public Health is calling on the city’s public school board to implement smaller class sizes in its reopening plan.

In a letter to the Toronto District School Board, the public health body says it’s concerned about the risk of COVID-19 spreading if class sizes aren’t reduced.

It also says smaller class sizes are particularly important from kindergarten to Grade 3, where masks aren’t mandatory and physical distancing will be vital.

The health authority says teachers would be able to better control classes and prevent crowding in hallways if class sizes are reduced.

Ontario’s school re-opening plan does not include the reduction of class sizes for students from kindergarten to Grade 8.

Premier Doug Ford has faced criticism over the government’s plan, which opponents have described as underfunded and unsafe.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
Retweeted @680NEWS: Our @680NEWStraffic reporter @KidCraig wanted to express some frustrations around Toronto traffic closures. No better way to d…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:29 AM
Good Friday morning! Another beautiful ☀️day. Increasing humidity today. Back to the heat and humidity and by Mond…
Latest Weather
Read more