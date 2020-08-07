The Latest: French investigators seeking Beirut blast clues

BEIRUT — A team of 22 French investigators has started work in Beirut to search for evidence and bodies from Tuesday’s deadly explosion and help Lebanese authorities determine what caused it. Based on information from Lebanon so far, France’s No. 2 forensic police official says the explosion “appears to be an accident” but it’s too early to say for sure. He predicts that “the death toll will grow” as more bodies are found. The Lebanese government has launched an investigation as it faces mounting criticism, with many Lebanese blaming the catastrophe on negligence and corruption.

The Associated Press