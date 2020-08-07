Loading articles...

The Latest: French investigators seeking Beirut blast clues

Last Updated Aug 7, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

BEIRUT — A team of 22 French investigators has started work in Beirut to search for evidence and bodies from Tuesday’s deadly explosion and help Lebanese authorities determine what caused it. Based on information from Lebanon so far, France’s No. 2 forensic police official says the explosion “appears to be an accident” but it’s too early to say for sure. He predicts that “the death toll will grow” as more bodies are found. The Lebanese government has launched an investigation as it faces mounting criticism, with many Lebanese blaming the catastrophe on negligence and corruption.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:55 AM
#EB401 collectors from Markham Rd to Morningside slow for construction. Single right lane is open. Express lanes ar…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:29 AM
Good Friday morning! Another beautiful ☀️day. Increasing humidity today. Back to the heat and humidity and by Mond…
Latest Weather
Read more