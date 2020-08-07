Loading articles...

Protesters seek to block eviction of left-wing Berlin bar

Last Updated Aug 7, 2020 at 3:28 am EDT

Police officers are standing at the Weisestrasse in Berlin, Germany, where the bar 'Syndicate' is being evacuated on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Protesters have erected barricades and set several fires in a bid to stop Berlin police from evicting a left-wing bar that has been the focus of a campaign against gentrification. (Paul Zinken//dpa via AP)

BERLIN — Protesters have erected barricades and set several fires in a bid to stop Berlin police from evicting a left-wing bar that has been the focus of a campaign against gentrification.

The dpa news agency quoted police Friday saying about 40 people have been detained in connection with demonstrations around the Syndikat bar in the capital’s Neukoelln district.

A rally Saturday against the eviction turned violent, with police and protesters clashing after officers were pelted with stones and fireworks.

The Syndikat bar has become a symbol for Berlin’s anti-gentrification campaigners, who are seeking to have the state buy up properties owned by large landlords.

The property in which the bar is located belongs to the company linked to the London-based Pears family, which operates a global real estate empire.

The Associated Press


