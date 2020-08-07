Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police investigate after home in East Gwillimbury shot at
by news staff
Posted Aug 7, 2020 5:30 am EDT
File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (File/CITYNEWS)
York regional police are investigating what’s being described as a targeted shooting at a residence in East Gwillumbury Thursday night at around 10 p.m.
Police say they were called to a home on Blazing Star Street after someone fired shots at the home.
The home was damaged but no one was injured.
No suspect or vehicle information is currently available. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
