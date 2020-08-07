Loading articles...

Police investigate after home in East Gwillimbury shot at

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (File/CITYNEWS)

York regional police are investigating what’s being described as a targeted shooting at a residence in East Gwillumbury Thursday night at around 10 p.m.

Police say they were called to a home on Blazing Star Street after someone fired shots at the home.

The home was damaged but no one was injured.

No suspect or vehicle information is currently available. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

