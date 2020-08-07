Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Oilers 50/50 draw prepared for more fan frenzy for Game 4 against Blackhawks
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 7, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 7, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
Edmonton Oilers 50/50 draw reached 5.4 million dollars in it's last draw, in Edmonton, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON — Frenzy over the Edmonton Oilers online 50/50 draw may continue today as the hockey team’s community foundation holds another game-day raffle for its Alberta fans.
On Wednesday, the raffle “shattered an all-time record” and had to close early after it reached the server provider’s maximum allowable ticket sales.
Officials say the provider has increased capacity by 2 1/2 times for today’s draw, which opens at 9 a.m. and is set to run until 10:30 p.m.
Game 4 of the Oilers-Blackhawks series starts at 4:45 p.m.
The jackpot for Game 3 of the series on Wednesday grew to more than $5.4 million, with the lucky winner set to take home about $2.7 million.
The other half of the funds raised from the raffles go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, which supports organizations focused on vulnerable populations in downtown Edmonton and youth sports throughout northern Alberta.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2020