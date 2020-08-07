Loading articles...

North American stock markets dip in early trading despite strong jobs reports

Last Updated Aug 7, 2020 at 9:44 am EDT

TMX Broadcast Centre is pictured in Toronto on May 16, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — North American stock markets dipped in early trading as trade and stimulus uncertainties trumped stronger-than-expected jobs reports in Canada and the U.S.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.22 points at 16,545.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 113.50 points at 27,273.48. The S&P 500 index was down 9.59 points at 3,339.57 while the Nasdaq composite was down 31.17 points at 11,076.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.76 US compared with 75.23 on Thursday.

The September crude contract was down 45 cents at US$41.50 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 5.8 cents at US$2.22 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$4.50 at US$2,064.90 an ounce while the September copper contract was down 5.2 cents at almost US$2.86 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

