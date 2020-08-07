Loading articles...

More than 750 reports of Canadians receiving unrequested seeds: CFIA

Last Updated Aug 7, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it has received reports from 750 people across the country regarding unrequested packages of seeds.

The agency says the seeds are from a range of plant species and have postmarks from differing countries, but they appear to be low-risk.

It says it remains unclear as to why Canadians are receiving the seed packages.

One possibility, the agency added, could be that an e-commerce company is sending the seeds in an effort to boost its online sales and subsequently posting fake positive reviews.

It asked all Canadians who receive the packages of seeds to not plant them and report it to their local Canadian Food Inspection Agency office.

The agency, along with the Canada Border Services Agency and Canada Post is continuing to investigate the origins of the seeds.

This report was first published The Canadian Press on Aug. 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
NB 400 north of King road, the right lane is blocked with a vehicle fire.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:29 AM
Good Friday morning! Another beautiful ☀️day. Increasing humidity today. Back to the heat and humidity and by Mond…
Latest Weather
Read more