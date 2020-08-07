Loading articles...

Monsoon flood, mudslide kill 5 in India, disaster teams sent

Last Updated Aug 7, 2020 at 3:14 am EDT

NEW DELHI — A mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain and flooding killed at least five people in southern India on Friday, police said.

Kerala state’s top elected official Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted that dozens of people were feared trapped and teams from the National Disaster Response Force were on their way to Idukki district’s Rajamalai area where the mudslide occurred.

Police officer Abraham Issac confirmed five deaths. Communication links and electricity wires were snapped and a road bridge in the area washed away.

The rising Muthirapuzha River also flooded low-lying areas of Munnar, also in Iddiki district.

Annual monsoon rains hit South Asian from June to September. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.

More than 550 people have died in India, Bangladesh and Nepal and over 9.6 million people have been displaced across South Asia since the flooding began in June, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, or IFRC.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:55 AM
#EB401 collectors from Markham Rd to Morningside slow for construction. Single right lane is open. Express lanes ar…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 24 minutes ago
Good Friday morning! Another beautiful ☀️day. Increasing humidity today. Back to the heat and humidity and by Mond…
Latest Weather
Read more