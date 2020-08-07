Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man gets life with no parole in 1979 murder of Iowa woman
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 7, 2020 5:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 7, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa man was on Friday sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole in the 1979 murder of an 18-year-old high school student.
Jerry Burns, 66, of Manchester, was arrested in Dec. 19 2018, 39 years to the day after Michelle Martinko was found dead in her parents’ car outside a shopping mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Prosecutors said she was stabbed to death.
Burns was convicted of first-degree murder in February.
Cedar Rapids police used DNA genetic genealogical research to create a group of suspects in the killing that included Burns, according to court records. Investigators said they arrested Burns after DNA taken from a restaurant straw he had used matched the crime scene DNA.
Janelle and John Stonebraker, Martinko’s sister and brother-in-law who live in Florida, told The Cedar Rapids Gazette this week that they are “at peace” after waiting decades for justice.
“We remain so grateful to generations of Cedar Rapids law enforcement that acted like a dog with a bone,” Stonebraker said. “They just would not let it go.”