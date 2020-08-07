Liberty University's Falwell taking leave of absence

RICHMOND, Va. — Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to take an indefinite leave of absence from his role as president and chancellor of Liberty University, the school announced Friday.

The private university issued a one-sentence statement making the announcement.

The statement said the Executive Committee of Liberty’s board of trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met Friday and request that Falwell take leave, “to which he has agreed, effective immediately.” The statement did not indicate what prompted the request by the trustees.

Falwell has served since 2007 as president of the Lynchburg university his father founded.

By Sarah Rankin, The Associated Press