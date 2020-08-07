Loading articles...

Hydro One extends ban on electricity disconnections until further notice

A Hydro One office is pictured in Mississauga, Ont. on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Ontario’s primary electricity provider says it’s extending a ban on disconnecting homes from the power grid until further notice.

Hydro One first issued the ban towards the beginning of the province’s COVID-19 outbreak, saying customers needed to be able to rely on electricity while they were kept at home during the pandemic.

A spokesman for the utility says the ban was initially set to expire at the end of July, but has now been extended without a fixed end-date.

Hydro One says the move is necessary given the ongoing restrictions posed by the pandemic, as well as persistent hot weather across much of the province.

It says it’s also planning to extend a financial relief program to help customers struggling to pay their hydro bills.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: NB 427 ramp to EB 401 - two left lanes remain blocked for rollover cleanup. Heavy delays from Dundas expres…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:29 AM
Good Friday morning! Another beautiful ☀️day. Increasing humidity today. Back to the heat and humidity and by Mond…
Latest Weather
Read more