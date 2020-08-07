Loading articles...

Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in east end home

Last Updated Aug 7, 2020 at 9:40 am EDT

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a body was found inside an east end home on Thursday.

Police responded to the home in the Greenwood Avenue and Mortimer Avenue area at around 10 a.m.

The victim has since been identified as Chadwick Francis, 37, of Toronto.

Michael Duhame, 41, was arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder.

No further details were immediately available.

