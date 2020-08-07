Loading articles...

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Last Updated Aug 7, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

Grain futures were mostly lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. declined 12.20 cents at $4.9420 a bushel; Sept. corn was off 1.40 cents at $3.09 a bushel; Sept. oats was unchanged at $2.7540 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans lost 8.80 cents at 8.7720 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .0056 cent at $1.0262 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.80 cents $1.4380 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose .93 cent at .5088 pound.

The Associated Press

