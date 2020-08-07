Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Four more workers test positive for COVID-19 at Manitoba pork plant
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 7, 2020 10:55 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 7, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT
A Maple Leaf Foods employee walks past a Maple Leaf sign at the company's meat facility in Toronto on December 15, 2008. The union representing employees at a pork processing plant in Manitoba is calling for Maple Leaf to cease production after three more positive COVID-19 cases. The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 832 said in a memo this morning that its calling for the company to stop production at the plant until Aug. 10 at the earliest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
BRANDON, Man. — A union representing workers at a meat-processing plant in Manitoba says four more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of eight employees at the Maple Leaf pork plant in Brandon have now tested positive since the weekend.
Jeff Traeger, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 832, says he expects the number to continue to increase.
The union, which represents nearly 2,000 workers at the plant, is renewing its call to have the company halt production there until the situation is under control.
Maple Leaf has said the cases are not linked to workplace spread but to an outbreak in the community.
Public health and workplace safety authorities inspected the plant Thursday, and the company says the results support its decision to continue operations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2020