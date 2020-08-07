Loading articles...

Ford urges Ontarians to buy local in retaliation for U.S. aluminum tariffs

Last Updated Aug 7, 2020 at 11:26 am EDT

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is lashing out at U.S. President Donald Trump over his administration’s new aluminum tariffs.

Trump announced Thursday that he would be re-imposing a 10 per cent tariff on aluminum imported from Canada, saying the step was necessary to defend the U.S. aluminum industry.

Ford says he’s disappointed in the president for potentially compromising a historically strong trade relationship.

He notes Trump’s decision also comes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when industries around the world are struggling with ongoing economic fallout.

In response, the premier is urging Ontario residents to “hit ’em where it hurts,” describing the province and its consumer base as an economic powerhouse.

He says Ontario manufacturers should more aggressively label their goods as “made in Ontario” to help consumers buy local products.

