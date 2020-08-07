Loading articles...

China's July exports rise despite coronavirus, US tariff war

Last Updated Aug 7, 2020 at 1:14 am EDT

BEIJING — China’s exports rose 7.5% in July over a year earlier in a positive sign for its economy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales to the United States rose 12.5% despite a lingering tariff war with Washington, customs data showed Friday.

Overall, exports rose to $237.6 billion, an improvement over June’s 3% gain. Imports weakened by 1.4% to $175.3 billion.

China, where the pandemic began in December, was the first economy to shut down to fight the coronavirus and the first to reopen after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March.

The Chinese economy, the world’s second-largest, grew by 3.2% over a year earlier in the three months ending in June as factories and stores reopened, rebounding from the previous quarter’s 6.8% contraction.

Chinese exports rebounded faster than the global total, suggesting manufacturers are taking market share from competitors in countries that might still be under restrictions that hamper trade.

Exports to the United States rose to $43.7 billion, while imports of American goods gained 3.6% to $11.3 billion.

The country’s politically sensitive trade surplus stood at $62.3 billion.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:55 AM
#EB401 collectors from Markham Rd to Morningside slow for construction. Single right lane is open. Express lanes ar…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:04 PM
Cooling off to a low near 14° tonight 🌃 Your high tomorrow will be 27°. It will feel closer to 30 in the afternoon…
Latest Weather
Read more