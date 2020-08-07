Loading articles...

Aliens in 2020: Is the truth finally out there?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s worth looking, every so often, at the stories of 2020 that haven’t gotten much attention because of the…raging global pandemic, furious protests against police brutality and racism, the never-ending saga of Donald Trump somehow being President of the United States and the general 2020 news like murder hornets, plane crashes and catastrophic global warming.

It’s been a busy year and some things slip through the cracks. Little things, you know? Aliens, stuff like that. Wait! Aliens? Yup. Aliens. It’s that kind of year.

GUEST: Marie-Danielle Smith, Maclean’s

