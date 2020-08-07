Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
88 new coronavirus cases reported, 5th day under 100 cases in Ontario
by News staff
Posted Aug 7, 2020 10:40 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 7, 2020 at 11:01 am EDT
FILE - In this July 23, 2020, file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. As coronavirus cases surge in hard-hit Florida, so do the turnaround times for test results. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Ontario confirms 88 new cases of COVID-19 today – the fifth day in a row that the number is below 100. Yesterday, the government reported 95 new cases.
The death count remains at 2,783 as there were no additional deaths today.
The province now has 39,897 confirmed cases, with 90.3 per cent considered resolved.
Just over 25,000 tests were completed yesterday with another 25,000 under investigation.