88 new coronavirus cases reported, 5th day under 100 cases in Ontario

Ontario confirms 88 new cases of COVID-19 today – the fifth day in a row that the number is below 100. Yesterday, the government reported 95 new cases.

The death count remains at 2,783 as there were no additional deaths today.

The province now has 39,897 confirmed cases, with 90.3 per cent considered resolved.

Just over 25,000 tests were completed yesterday with another 25,000 under investigation.

More to come