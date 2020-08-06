Union calls for production halt at Maple Leaf plant after more COVID-19 cases

BRANDON, Man. — The union representing employees at a pork processing plant in Manitoba is calling for Maple Leaf to cease production after three more workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 832 says in a memo that it wants the company to stop work at the Brandon plant until Aug. 10 at the earliest.

It says time is needed to get outstanding test results from other employees.

The union says Maple Leaf has informed members that the plant will remain open and production will continue as usual.

One worker at the plant tested positive over the weekend, and the union says the three new cases are of non-production staff.

COVID-19 cases in Manitoba have remained relatively low, with a current total of 444, but there has recently been an increase in infections.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2020

