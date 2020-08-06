Loading articles...

Torrential rains in Seoul prompt rare river flood warning

Last Updated Aug 6, 2020 at 3:14 am EDT

The display of South Korea's capital Seoul logo is almost submerged due to heavy rain at a park near the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Torrential rains continuously pounded South Korea on Thursday, prompting authorities to close parts of highways and issue a rare flood alert near a key river bridge in Seoul. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Incessant torrential rains pounding South Korea prompting authorities on Thursday to close parts of highways and issue a rare flood alert near a key river bridge in Seoul.

The state-run Han River Flood Control Office said its flood alert near the Han River bridge is the first such measures since 2011.

Agency officials said parts of highways along the river have been closed and many riverside public parks flooded.

The rainfall stopped near the Han River bridge as of Thursday afternoon but the flood alert remains in effect, according to the agency.

Much of South Korea have been hit by days of heavy rains since Saturday.

The rainfall caused landslides and floods, leaving 16 people dead and 11 others missing, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said in a report.

The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Bayview is now closed both directions from Newton Drive to Brenham Cres.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:06 PM
Dry stretch of weather begins today! Lots of sunshine this week. Perfect conditions to get outside and enjoy! Tomor…
Latest Weather
Read more