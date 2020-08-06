Tim Hortons Camp Day is Back!

It’s that time of year again! On Wednesday August 12th, we welcome back Tim Horton’s Camp Day – the largest annual fundraiser for Tim Horton’s Foundation Camps. On Camp day, every year, Tim Horton’s restaurant owners will donate 100% of their hot and iced coffee sales to the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps which send local youth from disadvantaged circumstances to one of seven Camps across North America. This is one of the largest initiatives of its kind in North America!

Not many people know this but in Canada, 1 in 5 youth grow up in poverty. When youth grow up in disadvantaged circumstances, the chances increase that the cycle of poverty is repeated, and their ability decreases to develop necessary skills to become successful adults. Youth from low-income homes are more likely to experience a wide variety of illnesses, hospital stays, accidents, mental health problems, lower school achievement and early drop-out, family violence and child abuse. So Tim Hortons wants to help break this cycle and level the playing field for everyone.

And that’s where you come in. Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps support kids from disadvantaged circumstances between the ages of 12 to 16 during the most vulnerable time of their lives when they are determining who they will become as adults. And since this year has proved to be extra difficult due to the extraordinary circumstances we have all faced, Tim Hortons needs your support to help these kids more than ever.

Through a multi-year, camp-based program, the youth learn skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, empowering them to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better. Thanks to your participation in Camp Day, attending a Tim Hortons® Foundation Camp comes at absolutely no cost to kids or their families.

And this year, Tim Hortons is launching a brand new venture called eCamp. Tim’s eCamp is an all-new digital camp community built for youth who need support during these uncertain times. At Tim’s eCamp, campers will be grouped into eCabins and guided by trained eCounsellors. They will also have access to 8 weeks of structured yet flexible online programming, and have fun while building social, emotional and developmental skills in a safe environment to help them navigate the complexities of their individual circumstances.

So on Wednesday, August 12th – pick up a hot or iced coffee at your local Tim Hortons® or make an online donation, because you are literally helping to change a kid’s life.

