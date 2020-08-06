Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Sun Life sees second-quarter profit fall to $519M, misses analyst expectations
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 6, 2020 6:32 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 6, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT
Sun Life Financial Inc. logo is shown at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Wednesday, May 6, 2015. The Toronto-based company says its reported net income for the second quarter totalled $519 million or 88 cents per share, down from $595 million or $1.00 per share in the same quarter the previous year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
TORONTO — Sun Life Financial Inc. saw its most recent quarterly profit fall as it missed analyst expectations.
The Toronto-based company says its reported net income for the second quarter totalled $519 million or 88 cents per share, down from $595 million or $1.00 per share in the same quarter the previous year.
Sun Life says the 13 per cent drop came from unfavourable market-related impacts, such as interest rates, among other things.
Analysts expected net income of $657.57 million or $1.06 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Its underlying net income for the quarter ended June 30 was $739 million or $1.26 per share compared to $739 million or $1.24 per share in the second quarter of 2019.
Analysts expected the underlying net income to total $653.14 million or $1.13 per share, according to Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2020.