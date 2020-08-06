Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police probe late night shootings in Toronto, Richmond Hill
by news staff
Posted Aug 6, 2020 6:06 am EDT
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Police are investigating two separate shootings in Toronto and Richmond Hill late Wednesday that sent one person to hospital.
The first incident took place around 10 p.m. outside a home on Blyth Street in Richmond Hill.
A middle-aged man was shot in the chest during what York regional police are describing as a targeted shooting during a robbery.
The victim’s injuries are considered serious.
Police are looking for three suspects who fled in a dark colour Sedan.
At around midnight, Toronto police received numerous calls for shots fired on Manhattan Drive in the Warden Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.
A witness reported seeing someone in a green Kia shooting at a white Mazda before both vehicles sped off.
Two suspects ditched the Kia nearby at Parma Court and officers chased them on foot. Both were captured and arrested. Police said a firearm was recovered.
Police have not been able to locate the other vehicle. No injuries have been reported.
{* loginWidget *}