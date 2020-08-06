Loading articles...

Police probe late night shootings in Toronto, Richmond Hill

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Police are investigating two separate shootings in Toronto and Richmond Hill late Wednesday that sent one person to hospital.

The first incident took place around 10 p.m. outside a home on Blyth Street in Richmond Hill.

A middle-aged man was shot in the chest during what York regional police are describing as a targeted shooting during a robbery.

The victim’s injuries are considered serious.

Police are looking for three suspects who fled in a dark colour Sedan.

At around midnight, Toronto police received numerous calls for shots fired on Manhattan Drive in the Warden Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.

A witness reported seeing someone in a green Kia shooting at a white Mazda before both vehicles sped off.

Two suspects ditched the Kia nearby at Parma Court and officers chased them on foot. Both were captured and arrested. Police said a firearm was recovered.

Police have not been able to locate the other vehicle. No injuries have been reported.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#SBDVP south of Bayview/Bloor - right shoulder blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:31 AM
Good Thursday morning! You may need a light jacket this morning with morning lows we haven’t experienced since June…
Latest Weather
Read more