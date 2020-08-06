Police probe late night shootings in Toronto, Richmond Hill

Police are investigating two separate shootings in Toronto and Richmond Hill late Wednesday that sent one person to hospital.

The first incident took place around 10 p.m. outside a home on Blyth Street in Richmond Hill.

A middle-aged man was shot in the chest during what York regional police are describing as a targeted shooting during a robbery.

The victim’s injuries are considered serious.

Police are looking for three suspects who fled in a dark colour Sedan.

SHOOTING:

Blyth Street, Richmond Hill

10pm

-1 person shot and transported to hospital Suspect description:

-3 males/black

-dark colour sedan -anyone with information or video, please call #2 Dist Detective Office at 905.830.0303 ext 7241 — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 6, 2020

At around midnight, Toronto police received numerous calls for shots fired on Manhattan Drive in the Warden Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.

A witness reported seeing someone in a green Kia shooting at a white Mazda before both vehicles sped off.

Two suspects ditched the Kia nearby at Parma Court and officers chased them on foot. Both were captured and arrested. Police said a firearm was recovered.

Police have not been able to locate the other vehicle. No injuries have been reported.