Ontario confirms 95 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

Last Updated Aug 6, 2020 at 10:53 am EDT

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Ontario is reporting 95 new cases of COVID-19 across the province today, along with one new death.

It marks the fourth day in a row that the province’s new case load has come in under 100.

The number of resolved cases continues to outpace new ones, with provincial data showing 159 more classified as recovered in the past 24 hours.

Ontario has recorded 39,809 total cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,783 deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 15 of the province’s 34 public health units have not recorded any new cases, with 14 more reporting five or fewer.

She says Ontario processed more than 26,000 tests on Wednesday.

