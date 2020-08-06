Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
No summer slowdown in Toronto real estate as July shatters sales record
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 6, 2020 6:21 am EDT
A real estate sale sign is shown in a west-end Toronto neighbourhood Saturday, March 7, 2020. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in February were up sharply compared with February 2019 when sales hit a decade-low for the month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
July was a record-breaking month for Toronto real estate sales, as 11,081 homes changed hands.
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says existing home sales in the Greater Toronto Area jumped 29.5 per cent compared with July 2019, hitting a new high for the month.
Average home prices are also up 16.9 per cent from a year ago, at $943,710.
TRREB says low-rise homes, especially outside the downtown core, led the upward trend, with overall prices jumping most in Durham, Orangeville and South Simcoe county.
The board’s president, Lisa Patel, said there is evidence the home market is tightening _ with buyers competing as homes are being sold faster than new listings are added to the market.
Patel suggested in the report that home buyers and sellers have put off summer travel and are playing catch-up on their housing plans, after the City of Toronto entered Stage 3 of reopening from COVID-19 restrictions.