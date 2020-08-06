Loading articles...

Newborn infant found dead in Lake Ontario in Pickering

Police on scene where the body of a newborn infact was found in the waters of Lake Ontario in Pickering on Aug. 6, 2020. TWITTER/@DRPS

Durham Regional police are investigating after a newborn infant was found dead in Lake Ontario in Pickering on Thursday.

Police were called to the area of Frisco Road and Montgomery Park Road where human remains were discovered by a citizen.

The coroner was called in and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

A post mortem will be conducted in the coming days.

No further details have been released at this time.

