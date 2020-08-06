Meet Canada’s ‘Dreamers’ and the barriers they face

In today’s Big Story podcast, when they’re going through elementary and high school, nobody asks these children and teens about their immigration status. That’s policy in our system. When they graduate however, even if they’ve got straight ‘A’s, post-secondary education is just about impossible.

So some of our brightest young people leave school, and take up under-the-table jobs in factories and bakeries, putting aside their dreams to keep themselves and their families safe in Canada. Is there a better way? Meet Canada’s ‘Dreamers’.

GUEST: David Bruser, Investigative Reporter, The Toronto Star

