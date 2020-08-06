Loading articles...

Live ordnance found inside northeastern Nebraska museum

Last Updated Aug 6, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

NORFOLK, Neb. — A bomb squad and military experts had to be called to a northeastern Nebraska museum after live military ordnance — including a World War II grenade and two artillery shells — were found in a museum storeroom, officials said.

The staff at the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk discovered the grenade, ammunition and ordnance on Wednesday, shut down the museum and called Norfolk police, the Norfolk Daily News reported.

Local officers were unable to determine if the vintage ordnance was live and called the Nebraska State Patrol bomb squad. The bomb squad determined that some of the items were live, and called the Nebraska Air National Guard explosive ordnance disposal team to help, which removed all of the live items.

Among the five live ordnance items found were a British “Mills Bomb” grenade from World War II, a Navy 37-millimeter steel artillery shell from World War I and a post-WWII 20-millimeter shell for an Oerlikon anti-aircraft gun, officials said.

A few of the artifacts were cleared by the military explosives team and will remain in the museum’s permanent collection.

The Associated Press

