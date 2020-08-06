Loading articles...

Georges Island: public granted access to historic island in Halifax harbour

Last Updated Aug 6, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

HALIFAX — Ottawa has announced the public will soon be able to visit Georges Island, the national historic site in the middle of Halifax harbour, on weekend boat tours.

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore made the announcement today from the small island, which has been largely off limits for years, mainly because of safety concerns.

Designated a historic site in 1965, the Island was fortified by the British military in 1750 and served as detention centre during the deportation of Nova Scotia’s Acadian population between 1755 and 1763.

Its military installations include Fort Charlotte, which is known for housing two seaward-facing artillery batteries and an underground tunnel complex.

The island is also the site of one of Canada’s first fully automated lighthouses.

In August 2019, the federal government announced it would spend more than $2 million to build a permanent wharf with floating docks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press

