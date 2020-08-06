Ford pledges help for 'overworked,' 'underpaid' personal support workers

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is promising to introduce measures to help improve conditions for the province’s personal support workers.

Ford says the PSWs, who have played a major in the struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic, are underpaid and overworked.

He says he plans to ask the provincial Health Ministry to come up with a plan to bolster salaries and take other steps to ensure the workers are properly compensated for their efforts.

Ford says his determination to address PSWs’ needs came after a recent visit to a Toronto-area long-term care facility where his mother-in-law currently lives.

Ontario’s congregate-care settings have been particularly hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting measures earlier this year that prevented PSWs from working in more than one facility at a time.

According to figures from Public Health Ontario, almost 5,900 residents of long-term care homes have been infected with coronavirus and that 2,593 health care workers have contracted the virus.

Just under 2,000 residents have died while the virus has claimed the lives of eight health care workers.

There are currently more than 50 outbreaks at long-term care homes and retirement homes that are still considered ongoing.

Ford did not offer an estimate as to when any new measures may be introduced.