Cyclist struck and killed in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter

A cyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Dixie Road and North Service Road around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arriving on the scene, police say the male cyclist was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

