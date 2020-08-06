Loading articles...

Africa passes 1M confirmed virus cases; true number far more

Last Updated Aug 6, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

JOHANNESBURG — Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 1 million, but global health experts tell The Associated Press the true toll is likely several times higher. That reflects the gaping lack of testing for the continent’s 1.3 billion people.

Large numbers of undetected cases are a danger for Africa with many of the world’s weakest health systems. Some countries have only a single testing machine. Some have conducted less than 500 tests per million people.

The virus has spread from cities into distant hinterlands, where few to no health resources exist. Experts predict a “slow burn” of the pandemic on the continent.

Cara Anna, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 just before Dufferin collectors - left lane blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 8 minutes ago
@mdunjic Looks very relaxing! Hope you've enjoyed the pool this summer.
Latest Weather
Read more