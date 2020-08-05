Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured in downtown shooting

A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A woman in her mid-20s has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a shooting in downtown Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving numerous calls about shots fired in the area of Queen Street West and Augusta Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his early 20s with a medium build. He was wearing a surgical mask and a black hoodie.

No further details are immediately available.

More to come

