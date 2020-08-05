Loading articles...

Wisconsin water park closes for season after COVID confirmed

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 9:14 pm EDT

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — A popular Wisconsin Dells attraction will remain closed for the rest of the season after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Noah’s Ark Waterpark announced Wednesday that it has decided to keep the park closed for the rest of the 2020 season. Noah’s Ark says the health of its guests, employees and the Wisconsin Dells community is its top priority.

All 2020 single-day tickets can be used next summer, and 2020 season passes will be extended to include the 2021 season.

Noah’s Ark is scheduled to open its 2021 season on Memorial Day weekend.

The Associated Press

