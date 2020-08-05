Water rescue crews searching for man in Richmond Hill pond

Water rescue crews in York Region are searching for a missing man in a pond in Richmond Hill.

York police were called to the area around Major Mackenzie Drive and Frank Endean Road this afternoon after two men went into the water and only one came out.

The man who made it out of the water was taken to hospital to be examined.

The other man was unaccounted for and first responders searched for him for several hours using ropes and other equipment, but were forced to suspend the search when it got dark.

York police say it’s possible he got out or may still be in the water, but they have yet to locate him.

The water in the area had reportedly been experiencing strong currents from the heavy rainfall over the last couple of days.