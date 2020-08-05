Loading articles...

Vancouver home sales jump to 3,128 in July while prices rise amid lower supply

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

Houses are seen in an aerial view in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday May 16, 2018. Buyers purchased 3,128 homes in the Vancouver metro area last month, up both from June and from July 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER — Buyers purchased 3,128 homes in the Greater Vancouver area last month, up both from June and from July 2019.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said on Wednesday that sales in July were up 22.3 per cent from this time last year, and up 28 per cent from June, as the economy has largely recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown.

Home prices also rose in Vancouver, hitting a benchmark of $1,031,400, 4.5 per cent higher on a year-over-year basis.

While more homes hit the market in July compared to June, the total number of homes listed for sale, 12,083, is down compared to last July, when 14,240 homes were listed.

Colette Gerber, the real estate board’s chair, said that low interest rates and limited supply have increased competition in the Vancouver real estate market over the past month.

Gerber said in a statement that home buyers’ demand has been growing throughout the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Collision NB 410 approaching Derry - two left lanes and the right ramp lane blocked. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:28 AM
There’s been more rain at #Toronto YYZ in the first 4 days of August than for the entire month of July! So far YYZ…
Latest Weather
Read more