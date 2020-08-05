Loading articles...

TTEC: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $31.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The customer engagement management company posted revenue of $453.1 million in the period.

TTEC expects full-year earnings to be $2.37 to $2.43 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion.

TTEC shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $52.46, a climb of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTEC

The Associated Press

