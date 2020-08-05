Loading articles...

Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way through Quebec, with strong winds and rain

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT

MONTREAL — Tropical Storm Isaias is making its way through Quebec’s Eastern Townships, bringing with it strong winds and heavy rain.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a southern swath of the province and New Brunswick.

The agency says the storm is transitioning to a post-tropical storm.

It says Montreal saw rainfall between 70 and 90 millimetres over the course of just a few hours.

But it says that the rainfall is weakening as the storm moves across the St. Lawrence River.

The agency says maximum sustained winds have been 74 kilometres per hour, and the storm has been moving north-northeast at a rate of 50 kilometres per hour towards New Brunswick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press

