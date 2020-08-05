Loading articles...

Tribune Publishing: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT

CHICAGO (AP) _ Tribune Publishing Co. (TPCO) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $606,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $183.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Tribune Publishing said it expects revenue in the range of $188 million to $193 million.

Tribune Publishing shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.43, a rise of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPCO

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
City Streets: In Richmond Hill, NB/SB Bayview is reduced to a single lane between Steeles and John for construction…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:06 PM
Dry stretch of weather begins today! Lots of sunshine this week. Perfect conditions to get outside and enjoy! Tomor…
Latest Weather
Read more