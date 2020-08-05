Thomson Reuters: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Loading articles...

TORONTO (AP) _ Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $126 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The news and financial information company posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period.

Thomson Reuters shares have decreased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRI

The Associated Press

