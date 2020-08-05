Loading articles...

Sunoco LP: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT

DALLAS (AP) _ Sunoco LP (SUN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $157 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.64. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 79 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.42 billion.

Sunoco LP shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $27.45, a drop of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUN

The Associated Press

