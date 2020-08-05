Loading articles...

Sinclair: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $252 million.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $3.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.21 per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period.

Sinclair shares have decreased 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 56% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBGI

The Associated Press

