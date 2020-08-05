Loading articles...

Services sector index increases to 58.1 reading in July

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT

FILE - In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 file photo, bagel shop manager Samantha Maddocks runs then lone shop still open in one walkway in the Pike Place Market in Seattle. Growth in the U.S. service sector slowed in March with a much bigger decline expected in coming months from all the shutdowns and job layoffs that have occurred because of efforts to contain the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

WASHINGTON — Activity in the services sector, where most Americans work, increased in July but concerns remain about whether the recovery will persist with the recent rise in coronavirus cases.

The Institute for Supply Management said Wednesday that its service sector index rose to a reading of 58.1, up from a June level of 57.1. Any reading above 50 means that the service sector is expanding.

The June advance had been the largest percentage point gain in the history of the services index which goes back to 1997 and had followed an April plunge which had been the biggest point-drop on record. Before declines in April and May, the index had been in expansion territory for more than 10 years.

Earlier this week, the ISM reported that its index that tracks the manufacturing sector rose to a reading of 54.2 in July, up from a June reading of 52.6.

Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press

