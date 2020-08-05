Progyny: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Loading articles...

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The provider of fertility and family building benefits posted revenue of $64.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Progyny said it expects revenue in the range of $88 million to $95 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 9 cents to 13 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $323 million to $340 million.

Progyny shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGNY

The Associated Press

