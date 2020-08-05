Loading articles...

Perrigo: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT

DUBLIN (AP) _ Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $60.6 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The drug company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

Perrigo expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.15 per share.

Perrigo shares have risen nearly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 2%. The stock has risen nearly 8% in the last 12 months.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRGO

The Associated Press

