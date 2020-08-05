Loading articles...

Osisko Gold: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT

MONTREAL (AP) _ Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The mining royalty and exploration company posted revenue of $29.4 million in the period.

Osisko Gold shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.45, a decline of 6% in the last 12 months.

