Loading articles...

OraSure: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) _ OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $10.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The diagnostic test maker posted revenue of $29.3 million in the period.

OraSure shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.58, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSUR

The Associated Press

