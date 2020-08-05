Loading articles...

New York Times: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $23.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $403.8 million in the period.

New York Times shares have increased 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 33% in the last 12 months.

