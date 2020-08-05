Loading articles...

New York Mortgage Trust: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $117.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 8 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $152.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $28.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.67. A year ago, they were trading at $5.94.

