Masks now mandatory in common areas of Toronto apartments, condos

Apartment and condo dwellers will now have to mask up when they leave their unit, as a new bylaw takes effect on Wednesday making face coverings mandatory in the common areas of residential buildings.

Last week, city council passed a bylaw requiring masks or face coverings in common areas like lobbies, elevators and laundry rooms.

The bylaw puts the onus on building owners and property managers to adopt a policy to ensure masks are worn by their residents.

Children and those who cannot wear a mask for a medical reason are exempt from the rule.

City council approved this and other new bylaws related to COVID-19 measures a week ago, as the city prepared to enter Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan.